Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 VS Snapdragon 870 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 25.6 GB/s)

Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 25.6 GB/s) 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2910 MHz) Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 697K

Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 697K Announced 2-years and 2-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 870 697192 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +56% 1084749 CPU 191949 255246 GPU 246158 360306 Memory 114925 212180 UX 150623 181395 Total score 697192 1084749 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 870 998 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +22% 1216 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 870 3354 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +20% 4023 Image compression 180.7 Mpixels/s - Face detection 25 images/s - Speech recognition 55.6 words/s - Machine learning 56.8 images/s - Camera shooting 27 images/s - HTML 5 3.11 Mnodes/s - SQLite 987.3 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 870 4296 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 n/a Stability 90% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Score 4296 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 88 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Ultra] - Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 49 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2910 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A - L1 cache 128 KB - L2 cache 512 KB - L3 cache 4 MB - Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 725 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700 GPU frequency 675 MHz - Execution units 2 - Shading units 512 - FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X55 X62 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced January 2021 March 2023 Class Flagship Mid range Model number SM8250-AC SM7475-AB Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site