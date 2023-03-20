Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2910 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 697K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 191949 255246
GPU 246158 360306
Memory 114925 212180
UX 150623 181395
Total score 697192 1084749
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 180.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 55.6 words/s -
Machine learning 56.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 27 images/s -
HTML 5 3.11 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 987.3 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4296 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2910 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 512 KB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 725
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 March 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC SM7475-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
Avatar
RE4LME FAN 25 March 2023 02:31
Very interesting, I wonder if this is the true successor to the SD 870 or if it's the SD 8+ Gen 1. I have been using the Realme GT Neo 3T for a few months, and it's still working well and blazing fast. I heard that the GT Neo 5 SE uses the 7 Gen 2 chipset (not sure why they didn't call it GT Neo 5T, by the way), while the regular GT Neo 5/GT 3 comes with the SD 8+ Gen 1. Unfortunately, from what I've heard, starting with Android 13, they won't allow you to install APKs from sources outside the Play Store. Such a shame!
0 Reply
Avatar
Master 20 March 2023 16:28
The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 boasts an impressive AnTuTu score of over 1 million. Its Geekbench 5 score is 1220+ for single-core performance and ranges between 4000-4100 for multi-core performance. The SoC features an Adreno 725 GPU with an unspecified clock speed, which delivers performance nearly on par with the Adreno 730. In essence, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but with significantly better optimization.
+2 Reply
Avatar
idk 19 March 2023 11:28
Also, the overall score of the Snapdragon 870 on Realme GT Neo 2 peaked at 729746, check it on the ranking board.
0 Reply
Avatar
ydk 21 March 2023 01:13
Yeah, but I think sd7+gen2 is more stable and less throttling unlike sd870 when playing for long hours.
0 Reply
Avatar
idk 19 March 2023 11:25
I have tested my Realme Q5 Pro on Geekbench 6, Snapdragon 870's single-core score peaked at 1290.
0 Reply
