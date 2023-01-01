Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Snapdragon 870 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity

Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm) Announced 2-years and 1-month later

Announced 2-years and 1-month later Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)

Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s) Better instruction set architecture

Better instruction set architecture Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 708K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 870 708827 Dimensity 7200 +13% 802255 CPU 191949 - GPU 246158 - Memory 114925 - UX 150623 - Total score 708827 802255 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 870 +18% 1010 Dimensity 7200 856 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 870 +46% 3382 Dimensity 7200 2313 Image compression 180.7 Mpixels/s - Face detection 25 images/s - Speech recognition 55.6 words/s - Machine learning 56.8 images/s - Camera shooting 27 images/s - HTML 5 3.11 Mnodes/s - SQLite 987.3 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 870 4282 Dimensity 7200 n/a Stability 92% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Score 4282 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 88 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Ultra] - Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 49 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L1 cache 128 KB - L2 cache 512 KB - L3 cache 4 MB - Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 675 MHz - Execution units 2 4 Shading units 512 - FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2750 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X55 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced January 2021 February 2023 Class Flagship Flagship Model number SM8250-AC - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site