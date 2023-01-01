Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and 7s Gen 2 (Adreno 710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 10 score – 801K vs 606K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +32%
801876
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
606420
CPU 222414 190326
GPU 244383 118222
Memory 143104 158281
UX 194290 140685
Total score 801876 606420
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 148.4 MB/sec 159.9 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 85.5 pages/sec 73.3 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 113.5 Mpixels/sec 125.2 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 72.7 images/sec 56.1 images/sec
HDR 102.4 Mpixels/sec 96.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 10.8 images/sec 9.56 images/sec
Photo processing 28.3 images/sec 26.5 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.18 Mpixels/sec 4.33 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4279 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 6 W -
Manufacturing TSMC Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 710
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 670 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
Total shaders 1024 -
FLOPS 1372.1 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 2900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC SM7435-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
