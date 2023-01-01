Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and 7s Gen 2 (Adreno 710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 10 score – 801K vs 606K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|222414
|190326
|GPU
|244383
|118222
|Memory
|143104
|158281
|UX
|194290
|140685
|Total score
|801876
|606420
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +13%
1134
1008
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +13%
3306
2924
|Asset compression
|148.4 MB/sec
|159.9 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|85.5 pages/sec
|73.3 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|113.5 Mpixels/sec
|125.2 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|72.7 images/sec
|56.1 images/sec
|HDR
|102.4 Mpixels/sec
|96.2 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|10.8 images/sec
|9.56 images/sec
|Photo processing
|28.3 images/sec
|26.5 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.18 Mpixels/sec
|4.33 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|92%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4279
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|-
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|Samsung
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 710
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|670 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Total shaders
|1024
|-
|FLOPS
|1372.1 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|SM7435-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site
