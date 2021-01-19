Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 19, 2021, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) at 3200 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77) at 2420 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
79
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
82
NanoReview Score
81
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1020
Multi-Core Score
3489
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 870 SoC with Adreno 650 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site