Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 19, 2021, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) at 3200 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77) at 2420 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
79
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
82
NanoReview Score
81

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1020
Multi-Core Score
3489

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 870 SoC with Adreno 650 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650
Architecture Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021
Class Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site

