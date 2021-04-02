Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 780G – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 780G

Snapdragon 870
VS
Snapdragon 780G
Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 780G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 658K vs 527K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +25%
658103
Snapdragon 780G
527314
CPU 179347 161413
GPU 270188 164393
Memory 98761 85627
UX 95818 114231
Total score 658103 527314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 642
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1267 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 March 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

Comments

Kenn Honson 02 April 2021 20:27
This is basically comparing the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and the (Xiaomi) Poco F3. I'd say for the average user, the 780G is better, due to the incredible battery life, but for other people (like me), the 870 just offers awesome performance while maintaining good battery life.
