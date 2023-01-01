Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 8200 VS Snapdragon 888 Dimensity 8200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Performs 70% better in floating-point computations

Performs 70% better in floating-point computations Better instruction set architecture Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Announced 2-years and 1-month later

Announced 2-years and 1-month later Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2840 MHz)

9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2840 MHz) Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Higher GPU frequency (~13%) Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 838K vs 802K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 888 802071 Dimensity 8200 +5% 838857 CPU 213623 209378 GPU 312145 337864 Memory 130817 127383 UX 152825 164471 Total score 802071 838857 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 888 +14% 1122 Dimensity 8200 983 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 888 3665 Dimensity 8200 +10% 4019 Image compression 177.1 Mpixels/s - Face detection 26.5 images/s - Speech recognition 67.7 words/s - Machine learning 59.9 images/s - Camera shooting 37.5 images/s - HTML 5 3.96 Mnodes/s - SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 888 5052 Dimensity 8200 +15% 5825 Stability 91% 98% Graphics test 30 FPS 34 FPS Score 5052 5825

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 8200

CPU Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55) 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78

3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2840 MHz 3100 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache 512 KB - L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count 10 billion - TDP 8 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3 GPU frequency 840 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 2 6 Shading units 512 96 FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 1010 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 MediaTek APU 580 Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 320MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X60 MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced December 2020 December 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number SM8350 MT6896Z Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site