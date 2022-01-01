Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Helio G99

Snapdragon 888
VS
Helio G99
Snapdragon 888
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 212479 -
GPU 304840 -
Memory 137606 -
UX 147850 -
Total score 800938 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Score 5234 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888
2. Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 888
3. Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 888
4. Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 888
5. Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 888
6. Snapdragon 860 and Helio G99
7. Helio G96 and Helio G99
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G99 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish