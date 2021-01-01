Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Supports 132% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 851K vs 494K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 888 Plus +72%
851633
Dimensity 920
494517
CPU 218734 139277
GPU 326250 128453
Memory 153870 96272
UX 166641 134315
Total score 851633 494517
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 840 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 512 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350-AC MT6877T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

