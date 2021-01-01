Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Supports 132% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 22.07 GB/s)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 851K vs 494K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2500 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|218734
|139277
|GPU
|326250
|128453
|Memory
|153870
|96272
|UX
|166641
|134315
|Total score
|851633
|494517
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +48%
1168
787
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +40%
3590
2570
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|512
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|22.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|August 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350-AC
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4