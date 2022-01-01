Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 513K vs 383K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|155982
|GPU
|125329
|183342
|Memory
|75554
|64682
|UX
|84878
|107465
|Total score
|383565
|513719
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
732
Snapdragon 855 +2%
748
Multi-Core Score
1894
Snapdragon 855 +39%
2631
|Image compression
|-
|143.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|23.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|44.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|45.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.93 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|783.05 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|96%
|Graphics test
|-
|16 FPS
|Score
|-
|2749
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 855
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|585 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM8150
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
