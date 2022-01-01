Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 855

Exynos 1280
VS
Snapdragon 855
Exynos 1280
Snapdragon 855

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 513K vs 383K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 855

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
383565
Snapdragon 855 +34%
513719
CPU 97691 155982
GPU 125329 183342
Memory 75554 64682
UX 84878 107465
Total score 383565 513719
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1894
Snapdragon 855 +39%
2631
Image compression - 143.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 23.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 44.8 words/s
Machine learning - 45.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 783.05 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 96%
Graphics test - 16 FPS
Score - 2749

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 640
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 585 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 384
FLOPS - 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution - 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support - LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2022 December 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 SM8150
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
