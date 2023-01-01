Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 680 VS Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 680 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 526K vs 268K

Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 526K vs 268K Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Announced 1-year and 4-months later Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm) Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 +96% 526277 Snapdragon 680 268784 CPU - 82218 GPU - 50002 Memory - 67147 UX - 69303 Total score 526277 268784

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 +108% 784 Snapdragon 680 377 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 +68% 2635 Snapdragon 680 1568

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Snapdragon 680 442 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Score - 442

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS

[Medium] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Low] Fortnite - 23 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS

[Medium] Genshin Impact - 26 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 680

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 610 Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600 GPU frequency - 1114 MHz Execution units 5 2 Shading units - 96 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686 Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - X11 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13 5G support Yes No Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 October 2021 Class Mid range Mid range Model number - SM6225 Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site