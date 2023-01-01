Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Exynos 1380 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)

17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz) Higher GPU frequency (~19%)

Higher GPU frequency (~19%) Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 508K

Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 508K Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 508502 Dimensity 7200 +20% 612165 CPU 150539 155165 GPU 153199 197878 Memory 82844 117814 UX 125438 144422 Total score 508502 612165 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 777 Dimensity 7200 +9% 848 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 +14% 2597 Dimensity 7200 2281

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L1 cache - 512 KB L2 cache - 1 MB L3 cache - 4 MB Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP - 8 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 950 MHz 1130 MHz Execution units 5 4 FLOPS 608 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 February 2023 Class Mid range Flagship Model number S5E8835 MT6886 Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site