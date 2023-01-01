Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
55
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
59
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 508K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|150539
|155165
|GPU
|153199
|197878
|Memory
|82844
|117814
|UX
|125438
|144422
|Total score
|508502
|612165
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
777
Dimensity 7200 +9%
848
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +14%
2597
2281
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|1130 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|4
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8835
|MT6886
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
