Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 888 VS Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 888 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Announced 2-years and 3-months later Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 810K vs 526K

Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 810K vs 526K 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 526277 Snapdragon 888 +54% 810723 CPU - 211249 GPU - 304417 Memory - 139986 UX - 152836 Total score 526277 810723 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 784 Snapdragon 888 +45% 1136 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 2635 Snapdragon 888 +41% 3710 Image compression - 177.1 Mpixels/s Face detection - 26.5 images/s Speech recognition - 67.7 words/s Machine learning - 59.9 images/s Camera shooting - 37.5 images/s HTML 5 - 3.96 Mnodes/s SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Snapdragon 888 5113 Stability - 91% Graphics test - 30 FPS Score - 5113

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 83 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 26 FPS

[Ultra] Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 112 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 58 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Asus Zenfone 8

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 888

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2840 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A L1 cache - 512 KB L2 cache - 1 MB L3 cache - 4 MB Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 660 Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600 GPU frequency - 840 MHz Execution units 5 2 Shading units - 512 FLOPS - 1720 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 780 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - X60 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 December 2020 Class Mid range Flagship Model number - SM8350 Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site