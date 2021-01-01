Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Dimensity 700

Exynos 850
VS
Dimensity 700
Exynos 850
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 295K vs 127K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
127696
Dimensity 700 +131%
295395
CPU 47319 102180
GPU 20564 66147
Memory 35627 71740
UX 21661 59364
Total score 127696 295395

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
163
Dimensity 700 +229%
536
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850
962
Dimensity 700 +78%
1709

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 7 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 820 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 November 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

