We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 145K
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
145387
Helio G99 +155%
370787
CPU 43711 103872
GPU 25482 84760
Memory 34971 85275
UX 41612 100549
Total score 145387 370787
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
161
Helio G99 +247%
558
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850
938
Helio G99 +94%
1816
Image compression 74.3 Mpixels/s 114.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 10.4 images/s 14.3 images/s
Speech recognition 16.7 words/s 36.1 words/s
Machine learning 12.4 images/s 30.2 images/s
Camera shooting 5.29 images/s 16.4 images/s
HTML 5 1.38 Mnodes/s 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite 356.2 Krows/s 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 850
507
Helio G99 +169%
1362
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 8 FPS
Score 507 1362

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 7 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 820 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 126 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 May 2022
Class Low end Mid range
Model number S5E3830 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G99 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
