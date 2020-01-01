Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 720G

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~80%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 176K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 11% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Snapdragon 720G +60%
281076

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 20 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (23.8%)
32 (76.2%)
Total votes: 42

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish