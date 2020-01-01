Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 183K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
329
A10 Fusion +138%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
A10 Fusion +17%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
A10 Fusion +36%
250869

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 3 6
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

