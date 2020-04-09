Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 710 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 710

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 48% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 183K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Snapdragon 710 +20%
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
Snapdragon 710 +20%
221157

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 750 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem - X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM710
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
90 (34.7%)
169 (65.3%)
Total votes: 259

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 710 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
The Mohawk Guy 09 April 2020 12:08
Hi guys, I want to make a comparison video on my youtube channel and I need some data for comparison, specifically these two chips. I'd like your permission please of whoever is in charge of such affairs that I may use the information displayed in this article of exynos 9611 chips and the snapdragon 700 series chips. Thanks.
+12 Reply
Root 11 April 2020 20:48
Hi! You can use this data whatever you want freely)! Just add source of information in the video description.
0 Reply
