Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 183K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Snapdragon 750G +88%
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Snapdragon 750G +49%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Snapdragon 750G +80%
331783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
