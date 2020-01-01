Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Better instruction set architecture
- Performs 5% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2700 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.1 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 394K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +12%
843
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
Snapdragon 855 +15%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394150
Snapdragon 855 +10%
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|585 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
Cast your vote
88 (31.8%)
189 (68.2%)
Total votes: 277