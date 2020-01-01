Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 9820: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 9820

Samsung Exynos 9820

Samsung Exynos 9820 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 14, 2018, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Mongoose at 2700 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 2300 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1900 MHz.

CPU Performance
67
Gaming Performance
70
Battery life
70
NanoReview Score
70

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394150

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 9820AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy S10e399329
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus396942
3. Samsung Galaxy S10396868

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 9820 SoC with Mali G76 MP12 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2700 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz
Cores 12
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20
5G support No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2018
Class Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish