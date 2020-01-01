Samsung Exynos 9820
Samsung Exynos 9820 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 14, 2018, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Mongoose at 2700 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 2300 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1900 MHz.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394150
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 9820
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy S10e
|399329
|2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
|396942
|3. Samsung Galaxy S10
|396868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|Cores
|12
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
