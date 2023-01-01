Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 1380 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 1380

Exynos 9820
VS
Exynos 1380
Exynos 9820
Exynos 1380

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Supports 65% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31.1 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9820
vs
Exynos 1380

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9820
515008
Exynos 1380
516969
CPU 133777 155921
GPU 178210 148262
Memory 88990 85150
UX 109918 126072
Total score 515008 516969
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +7%
839
Exynos 1380
783
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820
2312
Exynos 1380 +13%
2613
Image compression 108.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.8 words/s -
Machine learning 47.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.95 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 608.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9820 +14%
3226
Exynos 1380
2820
Stability 82% 98%
Graphics test 19 FPS 16 FPS
Score 3226 2820

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Exynos 1380

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G68 MP5
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 600 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 12 5
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 608 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5100 -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 3790 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 February 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9820 S5E8835
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Samsung Exynos 1380 official site

