Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
- Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Announced 11 months later
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 433K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +27%
955
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +4%
2777
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +23%
532211
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|585 MHz
|Cores
|11
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
