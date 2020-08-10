Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 855

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
  • Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 433K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +27%
955
Snapdragon 855
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +4%
2777
Snapdragon 855
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +23%
532211
Snapdragon 855
433723

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 640
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 585 MHz
Cores 11 -
Number of ALUs - 384
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 December 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8150
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
181 (46.4%)
209 (53.6%)
Total votes: 390

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
Prateek Priyadarshy 10 August 2020 11:53
I think it's best for gamers to choose snapdragon. And for multimedia user exynos, one more thing the battery life and connectivity is well optimised in snapdragon than exynos. I would recommend snapdragon at 1st and exynos as 2nd best choice. Other processor are just average. These two are best among them.
+25 Reply
РусскийEnglish