Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Has 2 more cores
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1108K vs 978K
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|243697
|246572
|GPU
|478120
|408723
|Memory
|191931
|176151
|UX
|184166
|146701
|Total score
|1108584
|978271
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +42%
1886
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +26%
5273
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|32 MB
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|-
