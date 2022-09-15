Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs A16 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
VS
A16 Bionic
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (2)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1108K vs 978K
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +13%
1108584
A16 Bionic
978271
CPU 243697 246572
GPU 478120 408723
Memory 191931 176151
UX 184166 146701
Total score 1108584 978271
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 47 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 32 MB
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units - 6
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, or ask any questions
Avatar
Yaza 15 September 2022 18:15
But in real life apple beat the sh*t out of any Android. Not apple fanboy, just accepted the fact.
+12 Reply
Avatar
Justin 10 September 2022 06:31
I think a 16 is stronger. Don't look at the specs because the way apple optimizes it is very good. As you can see, the iPhone takes longer than the android phone.
+24 Reply
Avatar
Void 13 September 2022 17:52
Apple would be much better if they would at least have 8GB ram for better gaming performance. The CPU should match the ram in.
+8 Reply
Promotion
