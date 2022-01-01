Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tensor
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tensor G2
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1031K vs 747K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2850 MHz)

SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +38%
1031943
Tensor G2
747935
CPU 254517 203616
GPU 453122 295372
Memory 151409 108654
UX 173588 142235
Total score 1031943 747935
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% 68%
Graphics test 57 FPS 38 FPS
Score 9580 6409

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 47 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units - 7
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site -

