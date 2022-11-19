Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 1031K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|254517
|-
|GPU
|453122
|-
|Memory
|151409
|-
|UX
|173588
|-
|Total score
|1031943
|1199988
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +13%
1475
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +20%
4993
3DMark
|Stability
|61%
|-
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|-
|Score
|9580
|12708
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 740
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|Snapdragon X70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8550-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
