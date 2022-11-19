Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
VS
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 1031K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 254517 -
GPU 453122 -
Memory 151409 -
UX 173588 -
Total score 1031943 1199988
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Score 9580 12708

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 47 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 740
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8550-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
29 (17%)
142 (83%)
Total votes: 171

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, or ask any questions
Avatar
Boris 19 November 2022 18:05
Very minimal increase in performance. Just like Apple lately. :)
0 Reply
