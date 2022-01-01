Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1121K vs 1039K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|249768
|GPU
|-
|448381
|Memory
|-
|172528
|UX
|-
|166045
|Total score
|1121728
|1039488
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1320
1221
Multi-Core Score
4223
3802
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|55%
|Graphics test
|-
|48 FPS
|Score
|-
|8169
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|818 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|3
|Shading units
|-
|768
|FLOPS
|-
|2236 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|December 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
