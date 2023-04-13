Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2910 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1091K vs 955K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Announced 10-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 245800 246704
GPU 471042 352464
Memory 182183 176323
UX 182969 171430
Total score 1091089 955480
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 212.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 31.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 83.5 words/s -
Machine learning 85 images/s -
Camera shooting 43 images/s -
HTML 5 4.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1260 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 58 FPS -
Score 9706 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 47 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2910 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 725
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 900 MHz 580 MHz
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 768 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 March 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8475 SM7475-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, or ask any questions
Avatar
Trust Me 13 April 2023 19:19
8+ Gen 1 have better performance for Genshin than 7+ Gen 2. but 7+ Gen 2 have better temperature than 8+ Gen 1.
0 Reply
