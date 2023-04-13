Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 VS Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)

Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s) Higher GPU frequency (~55%)

Higher GPU frequency (~55%) 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2910 MHz)

10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2910 MHz) Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1091K vs 955K Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +14% 1091089 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 955480 CPU 245800 246704 GPU 471042 352464 Memory 182183 176323 UX 182969 171430 Total score 1091089 955480 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 9706 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 n/a Stability 61% - Graphics test 58 FPS - Score 9706 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 89 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 47 FPS

[Ultra] - Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 56 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS

[Ultra] - Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2910 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 6 MB - Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 725 Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 700 GPU frequency 900 MHz 580 MHz Execution units 3 - Shading units 768 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X65 X62 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 March 2023 Class Flagship Mid range Model number SM8475 SM7475-AB Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site