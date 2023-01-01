Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 1028K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|255246
|GPU
|448381
|360306
|Memory
|172528
|212180
|UX
|166045
|181395
|Total score
|1028338
|1084749
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1273
Multi-Core Score
3811
4023
|Image compression
|192.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|81.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|83.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|38.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|4.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1140 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|57%
|-
|Graphics test
|53 FPS
|-
|Score
|8920
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2910 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 725
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|-
|Shading units
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|March 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM7475-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
