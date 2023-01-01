Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 VS Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s) Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Announced 1-year and 4-months later Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 1028K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1028338 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +5% 1084749 CPU 249768 255246 GPU 448381 360306 Memory 172528 212180 UX 166045 181395 Total score 1028338 1084749 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8920 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 n/a Stability 57% - Graphics test 53 FPS - Score 8920 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 88 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 42 FPS

[Ultra] - Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 40 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3000 MHz 2910 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A - L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 6 MB - Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 725 Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 700 GPU frequency 818 MHz - Execution units 3 - Shading units 768 - FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X65 X62 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced December 2021 March 2023 Class Flagship Mid range Model number SM8450 SM7475-AB Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site