Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 778G

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1121K vs 532K
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~84%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 159590
GPU - 156380
Memory - 88425
UX - 123709
Total score 1121728 532517
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 175.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 25 images/s
Speech recognition - 41 words/s
Machine learning - 36.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 34.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 988.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Score - 2466

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 53 FPS
[High]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 490 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7325
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, or ask any questions
