Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1121K vs 532K
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~84%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
- Announced 1-year later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|159590
|GPU
|-
|156380
|Memory
|-
|88425
|UX
|-
|123709
|Total score
|1121728
|532517
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1320
775
Multi-Core Score
4223
2827
|Image compression
|-
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|41 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|36.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|34.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|988.8 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Score
|-
|2466
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|May 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7325
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
