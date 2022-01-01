Unisoc T606 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|68359
|GPU
|-
|39642
|Memory
|-
|39513
|UX
|-
|59849
|Total score
|-
|205737
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
309
Snapdragon 662 +1%
313
Multi-Core Score
1167
Snapdragon 662 +19%
1386
|Image compression
|-
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.85 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|505.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|370
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Snapdragon 662
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|272 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM615
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
