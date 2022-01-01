Unisoc T606 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|102803
|GPU
|-
|87461
|Memory
|-
|54955
|UX
|-
|87841
|Total score
|-
|331265
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
309
Snapdragon 730G +73%
535
Multi-Core Score
1167
Snapdragon 730G +47%
1713
|Image compression
|-
|106.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|547.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Score
|-
|746
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|April 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
