Tiger T612 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
33
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 233K vs 210K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|67603
|66816
|GPU
|22171
|53195
|Memory
|61955
|44029
|UX
|58129
|69507
|Total score
|210705
|233607
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
350
Helio G80 +1%
353
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612 +3%
1341
1301
|Image compression
|-
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|8.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|416 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Score
|-
|683
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|-
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6769T
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1