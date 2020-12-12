Samsung Exynos 2100
Samsung Exynos 2100 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 12, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X1 at 2900 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-X78 at 2800 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-55 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
90
Gaming Performance
77
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
87
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1093
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
650184
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Exynos 2100 SoC with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Execution units
|22
|Shading units
|352
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship