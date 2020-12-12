Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 2100: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 2100

Samsung Exynos 2100 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 12, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X1 at 2900 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-X78 at 2800 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
90
Gaming Performance
77
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
87

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1093
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
650184

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 2100 SoC with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
Cores 8
Frequency 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Vallhall 2
Execution units 22
Shading units 352
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020
Class Flagship

