Exynos 2100 vs Exynos 1380
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
73
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
79
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 752K vs 516K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|202484
|155921
|GPU
|285430
|148262
|Memory
|123653
|85150
|UX
|140161
|126072
|Total score
|752619
|516969
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +39%
1092
783
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +38%
3617
2613
|Image compression
|168.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|27.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|65.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|50.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|31.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.39 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1010 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|66%
|98%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|16 FPS
|Score
|5708
|2820
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 1380
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.81 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|854 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|14
|5
|Shading units
|224
|-
|FLOPS
|1575 Gigaflops
|608 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5300
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9840
|S5E8835
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
