We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 752K vs 516K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Exynos 1380

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +46%
752619
Exynos 1380
516969
CPU 202484 155921
GPU 285430 148262
Memory 123653 85150
UX 140161 126072
Total score 752619 516969
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +39%
1092
Exynos 1380
783
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +38%
3617
Exynos 1380
2613
Image compression 168.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 65.6 words/s -
Machine learning 50.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 31.1 images/s -
HTML 5 3.39 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1010 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2100 +102%
5708
Exynos 1380
2820
Stability 66% 98%
Graphics test 34 FPS 16 FPS
Score 5708 2820

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 1380

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.81 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G68 MP5
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 854 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 14 5
Shading units 224 -
FLOPS 1575 Gigaflops 608 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5300 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7350 Mbps Up to 3790 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 February 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9840 S5E8835
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Samsung Exynos 1380 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1380 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
