We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7320U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7320U and 5625U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 1040 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +28%
1367
Ryzen 3 7320U
1072
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +91%
8086
Ryzen 3 7320U
4237
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +37%
1413
Ryzen 3 7320U
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +66%
5877
Ryzen 3 7320U
3532
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 3 7320U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 24x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7 Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 448 128
TMUs 28 8
ROPs 7 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Ryzen 5 5625U?
