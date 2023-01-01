AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 3 5300U VS AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 3 5300U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5300U and 7520U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 3 5300U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released September 22, 2022 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 2 (Mendocino) Zen 2 (Lucienne) Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon RX Vega 6

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 4 P-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 3.8 GHz Total Total Cores 4 4 Total Threads 8 8 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 28x 26x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm Socket FT6 FP6 TDP 15 W 10-25 W (configurable) Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 128 384 TMUs 8 24 ROPs 4 8 Execution Units 2 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 7520U 0.49 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5300U n/a

Memory Support Memory types LPDDR5-5500 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 4 12