AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1118
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4548
Ryzen 3 5300U +1%
4592
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2358
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U +7%
1056
989
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U +6%
3974
3741
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 22, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon RX Vega 6
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FT6
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|384
|TMUs
|8
|24
|ROPs
|4
|8
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5500
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1