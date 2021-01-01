Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 3700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1111 vs 777 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
1512
Ryzen 5 5500U +75%
2644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2062
Ryzen 5 5500U +22%
2509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
7468
Ryzen 5 5500U +84%
13764
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2877
Ryzen 5 5500U +90%
5471

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 7 3700U
2. Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 7 3700U
3. Core i5 10210U or Ryzen 7 3700U
4. Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 7 3700U
5. Ryzen 3 4300U or Ryzen 7 3700U
6. Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 5500U
7. Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 5 5500U
9. Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 5 5500U
10. Ryzen 3 4300U or Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 3700U?
EnglishРусский