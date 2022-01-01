AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 798 points
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700U – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +36%
1265
928
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +136%
9051
3836
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +30%
2631
2023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +121%
16275
7376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +48%
1185
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +121%
6243
2824
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Picasso
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 10
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|640
|TMUs
|32
|40
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|10
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
