Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 3700U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 7 3700U

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700U and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 798 points
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700U – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +136%
9051
Ryzen 7 3700U
3836
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +30%
2631
Ryzen 7 3700U
2023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +121%
16275
Ryzen 7 3700U
7376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +121%
6243
Ryzen 7 3700U
2824
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 7 3700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Picasso
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 10-25 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 10
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 512 640
TMUs 32 40
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 10
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a
Ryzen 7 3700U
1.664 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 7 5700U
3. Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 7 5700U
5. Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 7 3700U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 7 3700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 7 5700U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский