AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +3%
1535
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +27%
14321
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +9%
1661
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +34%
10235
7663
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Cezanne
|Model number
|Vermeer
|-
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
