AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 5700G

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1576 vs 1415 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H
12248
Ryzen 7 5700G +15%
14094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H
21867
Ryzen 7 5700G +14%
24895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H
1428
Ryzen 7 5700G +12%
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H
7495
Ryzen 7 5700G +25%
9374

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 7 5800H?
