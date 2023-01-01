Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 5 7520U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 5 7520U

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and 5825U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1063 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +26%
1409
Ryzen 5 7520U
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +114%
9737
Ryzen 5 7520U
4548
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +37%
1451
Ryzen 5 7520U
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +75%
6963
Ryzen 5 7520U
3974
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 28x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
Socket FP6 FT6
TDP 15 W 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 128
TMUs 32 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 7 5825U?
