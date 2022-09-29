AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1633 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +36%
1965
1440
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +31%
19307
14759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3096
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +35%
2204
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +24%
14370
11550
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|40MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
