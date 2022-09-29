Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7700X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 7700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1633 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +31%
19307
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +24%
14370
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11550
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Vermeer
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 40MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

