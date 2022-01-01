Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 5950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1825 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X
1630
Ryzen 7 7700X +22%
1984
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +34%
26069
Ryzen 7 7700X
19411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X
1825
Ryzen 7 7700X +22%
2228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +27%
18571
Ryzen 7 7700X
14573
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Raphael
Socket AM4 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

