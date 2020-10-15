AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +25%
651
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +12%
10249
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +35%
1758
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +19%
17736
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|799 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
52 (56.5%)
40 (43.5%)
Total votes: 92
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i9 10900
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i9 10940X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10920X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X