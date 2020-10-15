Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +12%
10249
Ryzen 9 3950X
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +35%
1758
Ryzen 9 3950X
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +19%
17736
Ryzen 9 3950X
14956

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 November 25, 2019
Launch price 799 USD 749 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 9 5950X?
Greg 15 October 2020 23:32
As much as I'd like to upgrade as my mobo supports it, it's probably not worth it for the incremental performance gain over my 11month old 3950. I still haven't pushed my current one to its limits yet & the diff in clock speed is within my OC window.
+2 Reply
