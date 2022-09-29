Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 7 5700X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 7900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +33%
2005
Ryzen 7 5700X
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +104%
28705
Ryzen 7 5700X
14046
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Vermeer
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 170 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 9 7900X?
