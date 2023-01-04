AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Has 98304 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +2%
2015
1984
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +91%
36081
18929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
36164
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +3%
2269
2198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +75%
24509
13997
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|42x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM5
|TDP
|120 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|162 W
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|89°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
