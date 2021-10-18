Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
45
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 361.92 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 30 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1233 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +19%
1554
1311
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +32%
12634
9540
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2608
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17879
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +46%
1804
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +86%
12822
6908
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|4096
|-
|TMUs
|256
|-
|ROPs
|128
|-
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
