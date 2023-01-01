Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 7 7730U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7730U and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1771 vs 1471 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +5%
1514
Ryzen 7 7730U
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +17%
12039
Ryzen 7 7730U
10261
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
21842
Ryzen 7 7730U
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +21%
1759
Ryzen 7 7730U
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +68%
12416
Ryzen 7 7730U
7372
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 -
E-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 10 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 20x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 33.7 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 30 W 15 W
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 2048 128
TMUs 128 8
ROPs 64 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7730U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or Apple M1 Pro?
