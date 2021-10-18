Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Apple M1: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs Apple M1

Apple M1 Pro
VS
Apple M1
Apple M1 Pro
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Around 136.55 GB/s (200%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 2.6 TFLOPS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the M1 Pro – 14 vs 30 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1540
Apple M1
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +57%
12346
Apple M1
7865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
n/a
Apple M1
3789
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
n/a
Apple M1
15172
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1769
Apple M1
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +63%
12785
Apple M1
7851

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released October 18, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Codename - Icestorm and Firestorm
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions 16 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 14 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 2048 1024
TMUs 128 64
ROPs 64 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro +100%
5.2 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version - 4.0

