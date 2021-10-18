Apple M1 Pro vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Around 136.55 GB/s (200%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 2.6 TFLOPS
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the M1 Pro – 14 vs 30 Watt
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Codename
|-
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|14 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|1024
|TMUs
|128
|64
|ROPs
|64
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
