Apple M1 Pro vs M1 Max

Apple M1 Pro
VS
Apple M1 Max
Apple M1 Pro
Apple M1 Max

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro against the 2.0 GHz M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
M1 Pro
97
M1 Max
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
M1 Pro
74
M1 Max
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
M1 Pro
96
M1 Max
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
M1 Pro
90
M1 Max
90

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Around 204.8 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 5.2 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1540
M1 Max +1%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12346
M1 Max +2%
12634
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1769
M1 Max +2%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12785
M1 Max
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released October 18, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 10 10
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions 57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 2048 4096
TMUs 128 256
ROPs 64 128
TGP 30 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
M1 Max +100%
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

