Apple M1 Pro vs M1 Max
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro against the 2.0 GHz M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Around 204.8 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 5.2 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|10
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|30 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|4096
|TMUs
|128
|256
|ROPs
|64
|128
|TGP
|30 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
